United States.- The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) from the United States, Chase to someone official to help the drug cartels, in Mexico or in any country, warned this Thursday Anne Milgram, director of the DEA.

It should be noted that Milgram said the above, when she appeared before the Appropriations Committee of the House of Representatives of their country, due to accusations against him, to adjudicate millionaire contracts to former associates of his, no bidding.

From a journalistic investigation, it was revealed that the DEA spent 4.7 millions of dollars in a so-called “strategic planning and communication” and other concepts.

Chase accomplices of drug traffickers

Milgram expressed that he Chase to public workers who support drug dealersbe of Mexico or from other countries.

She was questioned about if the DEA have information that Mexican government officials are helping the drug cartels.

— Are there actors in the (Mexican) government that (DEA) does not want to deal with because it knows they are corrupt?

— Congressman, we follow the evidence wherever it leads us (…). We are talking about corruption that stimulates drug trafficking, in Mexico and globally. So we’ll go where the evidence and the facts lead us,” Milgram replied.

He also spoke of cases in countries like Honduras and Venezuela.

Corruption at home?

At the appearance, Milgram faced critics about accusations against him award contracts millionaires to former partners of his, without bidding.

People Milgram knew from her time as New Jersey attorney general and as a New York University law professor were hired, it emerged.

Rep. Andrew Clyde called the reports “very harsh,” while Rep. Mike Garcia said he doesn’t think they’re doing a good job.

“The inspector general (of the Department of Justice) is conducting an administrative review of some DEA contracts, which is fine with me,” Milgram replied.

"And I'm not going to get in front of the inspector general or talk about it anymore while that review continues," he said.

Thus, he refused to discuss in this appearance the accusations arising from a journalistic work.