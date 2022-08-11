It is no secret that the Club World Cup is part of the football season but it should be mentioned that a lot has changed in recent years. It usually takes place in December, but right now there is a lot of uncertainty. In 2023, the competition will be held in China, but no date has been set.
It’s hard to find the right time. In Spain they believe that it can be done in February of next year, as has been done for the last two seasons, but the winner of the Asian title will not be known until February 26 of next year. Amid the pandemic and calendar changes, the games have been postponed and were originally scheduled for late January and early February, disrupting half of the sports calendar and, in many cases, until that date, in development. As reported by some Spanish media, the Merengue team wanted to know when they would have to travel to the Asian country to determine the type of training that the professional team will carry out.
Most of Real Madrid’s stars will play the 2022 Qatar World Cup, followed by the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia from January 11-15, with the Club World Cup reserved for later. The White team has just lifted a new title in the European Super Cup against Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany and even with the uncertainty of the date of the Club World Cup, they are preparing and looking ahead to the match.
The remaining four will be, in addition to the Asian, the champions of the Copa Libertadores, the Champions of Oceania and the Chinese Super League, as representatives of the organizing country.
