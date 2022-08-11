We dedicate Press Review to the resurgence of the union movement in the US in the framework of platform capitalism. We focus on the paradigmatic case of Amazon and the first Amazon Labor Union, created in April at the Staten Island headquarters. A case that reflects the increase in the approval of unions in the US, which is at its highest point since 1965, a trend caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

#Press #Review #Workers #Organizing #Union #Boom