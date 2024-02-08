There is less left for the Champions League, and most teams only have two games left to face each other in the first first leg of the round of 16. The clubs, already facing the middle of the season, have been able to adjust their squads at the last minute in the winter market after having played a series of European group matches, and now, knowing in which category of the European trophies they will be, they are getting ready for the games.
In this case we will focus on the premier competition, the most important, which is the Champions League and we are going to tell you when and where the round of 16 matches will be, both the first leg and the second leg.
More news about the Champions League
Champions League round of 16 first leg matches
The first leg of the round of 16 is played on February 13, 14, 20 and 21. These are the games and their schedules in Spain:
Copenhagen vs Manchester City – Tuesday February 13 at 9:00 p.m.
RB Leipzig vs real Madrid – Tuesday, February 13 at 9:00 p.m.
PSG vs. Real society – Wednesday, February 14 at 9:00 p.m.
Lazio vs Bayern Munich – Wednesday, February 14 at 9:00 p.m.
Inter Milan vs Atlético de Madrid – Tuesday, February 20 at 9:00 p.m.
PSV vs Borussia Dortmund – Tuesday, February 20 at 9:00 p.m.
Porto vs Arsenal – Wednesday, February 21 at 9:00 p.m.
Naples vs FC Barcelona – Wednesday, February 21 at 9:00 p.m.
Champions League round of 16 second leg matches
The return matches will be played in the month of March on the 5th, 6th, 12th and 13th.
Real society vs PSG – Tuesday, March 5 at 9:00 p.m.
Bayern Munich vs Lazio – Tuesday, March 5 at 9:00 p.m.
real Madrid vs RB Leipzig – Wednesday, March 6 at 9:00 p.m.
Manchester City vs Copenhagen – Wednesday, March 6 at 9:00 p.m.
Arsenal vs Porto – Tuesday March 12 at 9:00 p.m.
FC Barcelona vs Naples – Tuesday, March 12 at 9:00 p.m.
Atlético de Madrid vs Inter Milan – Wednesday, March 13 at 9:00 p.m.
Borussia Dortmund vs PSV – Wednesday, March 13 at 9:00 p.m.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Champions #League #information #matches #schedules
Leave a Reply