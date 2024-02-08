Copenhagen vs Manchester City – Tuesday February 13 at 9:00 p.m.

RB Leipzig vs real Madrid – Tuesday, February 13 at 9:00 p.m.

PSG vs. Real society – Wednesday, February 14 at 9:00 p.m.

Lazio vs Bayern Munich – Wednesday, February 14 at 9:00 p.m.

Inter Milan vs Atlético de Madrid – Tuesday, February 20 at 9:00 p.m.

PSV vs Borussia Dortmund – Tuesday, February 20 at 9:00 p.m.

Porto vs Arsenal – Wednesday, February 21 at 9:00 p.m.

Naples vs FC Barcelona – Wednesday, February 21 at 9:00 p.m.