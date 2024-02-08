Kadokawa Corporation has announced the acquisition of ACQUIRE, best known as the developer of the Octopath Traveler series.

“To strengthen our ability to create IP in games as part of our business strategy, we have transformed ACQUIRE Corp. into a wholly owned subsidiary,” the company said in its fiscal results for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023.

An official slide from Kadokawa Corporation

“With the acquisition of the company, which has produced million-selling blockbuster titles, we expect to generate synergies with our existing video game subsidiaries, strengthen our group-wide planning and development capabilities, and improve our line of console games.”