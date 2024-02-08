Kadokawa Corporation has announced the acquisition of ACQUIRE, best known as the developer of the Octopath Traveler series.
“To strengthen our ability to create IP in games as part of our business strategy, we have transformed ACQUIRE Corp. into a wholly owned subsidiary,” the company said in its fiscal results for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023.
“With the acquisition of the company, which has produced million-selling blockbuster titles, we expect to generate synergies with our existing video game subsidiaries, strengthen our group-wide planning and development capabilities, and improve our line of console games.”
Who is ACQUIRE
BUY was founded in 1994 and develops and markets original game titles for consoles, as well as engaging in contract development.
In addition to the Octopath Traveler series for Square Enix, the company also developed the series Tenchu and Way of the Samurai, respectively owned by the FromSoftware and Spike Chunsoft subsidiaries of the Kadokawa Group. His best-known self-published series is Akiba's Trip.
At the moment there is no information regarding the future ACQUIRE games at Kadokawa Corporation.
Kadokawa Corporation is best known as the parent company of FromSoftware, makers of Elden Ring and the long-awaited Shadow of the Erdtree.
#Kadokawa #buys #ACQUIRE #FromSoftware #company #incorporates #authors #Octopath #Traveler
Leave a Reply