In one of the most stunning moments in Oscar history, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27.

They both came to this situation after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her alopecia, medical diagnosis that was shared by the actress and producer years ago publicly. The story of these three characters is not new in Hollywood and the public knows it.

Will Smith attacked Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. Photo: Twitter screenshots

When Will Smith and Chris Rock shared a scene in “The Fresh Prince of Rap”

In 1995, Rock pulled off a dual role, making a guest appearance on “The Fresh Prince of Rap,” the series that made Will Smith famous. In the episode, titled “Get a Job,” Will and Carlton compete for a spot on Hilary Banks’ talk show.

At this point we see Will get excited when he gets the job and gets happier when a comedian, played by Rock, says he will appear on the show if they can make his sister have fun. Here Will takes the opportunity to invite her out of it. Things go wrong and the surprise comes to see that the sister, also played by Rock, is similar to the comedian.

Will Smith in the series The Fresh Prince of Rap. Photo: NBC.

“Get a job” was the second episode of the sixth season of the hit sitcom and aired on September 25, 1995.

However, Rock’s story with Smith and Pinkett doesn’t end there. The three performers have appeared together at award shows over the years, and Rock worked with the actress on the “Madagascar” movies.

Chris Rock was the voice of characters in “Bee movie” and “Madagascar”. Photo: LR Composition / “Bee movie” / Instagram / “Madagascar”.

Why did Will Smith hit Chris Rock?

The altercation occurred when Chris Rock made an offensive comment about Jada Pinkett Smith and how he “hoped to see her in GI Jane 2”, making fun of her baldness.