The date of pension collection is an issue that beneficiaries and families are pending. The National Social Security Institute (INSS) establishes a payment schedule to guarantee that pensioners receive their benefits at the correct time. Citizens who collect a retirement or disability pension from Social Security receive their benefit each month.

According to this organization, pensions are collected in arrears between the first and fourth business day of each month. This 2023 began with very good news for retirees, since pensions have experienced increases. Since January 2023, an 8.5% increase in pensions has been applied, a revaluation that involves an increase in the minimum and maximum amounts, which for some retirees can translate into around 100 euros.

When will retirees collect their September pension?



The pensions of any of the regimes that make up the Social Security system are paid in 14 payments, one for each of the months of the year plus two extraordinary payments that are entered in the months of June and November together with the payroll of the pension corresponding to these months. Pensions derived from a work accident or an occupational disease are paid in 12 payments, since the extraordinary payments are prorated in the ordinary monthly payments.

Social Security pays pension payments between the 1st and 4th of each month, since the rule says that it will be the first business day of the month in which the payment is made (monthly in arrears) and always before the fourth day. natural of it. The exact date of this amount can be brought forward, since the final payment depends on the banks.

Typically, pensioners receive this income in their checking accounts before the date set by Social Security. Banks advance the payment of Social Security a few days. In this way, most banks pay pension payments to their clients between the 22nd and 26th of each month. This September, the majority of pensioners will receive their benefit between the 22nd and 26th of this month.

CaixaBank, Unicaja, Sabadell, Santander, BBVA, Abanca, Bankinter or ING are some of the banking entities that usually advance pension payments. Although most banks deposit pensioners’ money before the date set by Social Security, retirees will be able to count on their September pension at the beginning of next month.