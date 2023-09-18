According to Jordan Mechner, Prince of Persia 2: The Shadow and the Flame had to have a official sequel developed by Ubisoft Montpelier, which was however deleted in 2019. Since Mechner is the father of the series, as well as the owner of the intellectual property of Prince of Persia, we can consider him as a reliable source. In reality it was canceled twice, once in even more remote times.

How things went

Mechner’s autobiography page detailing the cancellation of Prince of Persia 3 in 1993.

Mechner told the story on his official blog, where he revealed details about the project Prince of Persia 3, never reached a conclusion. If you remember, Prince of Persia 2: The Shadow and the Flame had an open ending, which hinted at the arrival of a third chapter. The first attempt was made in the early nineties. The game was approved, but canceled in 1993. The reason? DOOM, as told in Mechner’s comic book autobiography.

Basically, the disruptive success of id Software’s title completely changed the market at the time, making 2D games obsolete and leading to the end of Prince of Persia 3. The project was then resurrected by Ubisoft, only to be canceled again in 2019. The more recent Prince of Persia 3 was very different from the early 90s one.

However, some of the members of the development team from that project ended up working on Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, a new chapter in the series due out in 2024.