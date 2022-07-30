When will Iraq pass its crisis?
We are all with the stability of Iraq and directing its compass towards meeting the demands of the street by providing services and job opportunities, and leading the country towards development, ending conflicts and eliminating corruption and spoilers. The people and meet their demands, but unfortunately, Iraq does not get out of one crisis until it enters another, and it has not yet emerged from the bottleneck amid severe political crises, recently manifested by the Iraqi masses affiliated with the Sadrist movement bypassing the Green Zone and storming Parliament.
But why did this intrusion happen? And what is its purpose? What is the fate of the political process in Iraq? Muqtada al-Sadr’s movement had won the largest bloc in the recent Iraqi parliamentary elections, but al-Sadr was unable to form a government because of the obstruction of that formation by political components, specifically the Shiite “coordinating framework”, which eventually reached a political blockage, especially since he refused the quotas imposed on him. To form a government, which eventually led him to ask his bloc to withdraw so that his deputies resign, thus transferring the eligibility to form a government to the second bloc in terms of size. Some interpreted al-Sadr’s move as saying that he would resort to the street in order to impose himself again and prevent the formation of an Iraqi government that does not fit the aspirations of the Sadrist movement. The rule of law,” before he resigns in 2019. The options currently available are many. Either the Sudanese withdraw from the scene, or form a government that faces the street, and what is meant here is the Sadrist movement, which has a wide audience. And the last option is the continuation of the current government headed by Mustafa Al-Kazemi until the organization of other elections.
Some are inclined to this option as a peaceful option that prevents slipping towards dangerous turns, in light of the adherence of some forces to control the political process through the game of alliances and consensus that hinder the formation of any government, and this is what al-Sadr realized, so he withdrew with his deputies and headed to the street to say his word. For about ten months, Iraq has not decided its political entitlement and has not formed its government. Therefore, it has consequences related to the budget that will not be approved, and thus, spending on services and reforms has not been made, and this directly affects the Iraqi citizen.
In addition, Iraq is immersed in the problem of choosing a president for the republic, and this, in turn, is the one who appoints the prime minister, and this is another problem that the parties are arguing about, but this time the Kurdish parties that must nominate the president soon, as the Kurdistan Democratic Party opposes the monopoly of the PUK » for this position, and demands its circulation.
All of these disputes over the sovereign positions in Iraq directly affect the Iraqi citizen, who is the biggest loser of partisan tensions. Without creating a change in the mechanism of conducting elections, eliminating factional quotas, and moving towards clear elections that give the winner the right to form a government… Iraq will remain a hostage in the hands of opponents who consider political positions to be a cake to be shared between them, and each tries to take the biggest piece.
We hope that Iraq will come out of its crisis and rearrange its political life, and that whoever forms the government will be loyal to Iraq alone, and work to fortify the country from the inside, eliminate corruption and develop the country internally and externally by bringing Iraq closer to its Arab bosom, and that it can form alliances that serve Iraq in the rank. The first is not any other external or internal party that takes the country hostage.
* Emirati writer
