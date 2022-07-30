Night falls at the 24h of Spa-Francorchamps and the protagonists of Fanatec GT World Challenge powered by AWS and Intercontinental GT Challenge powered by Pirelli continue their battles on the track between skirmishes and problems.

In the fourth hour a puncture to the rear left slowed the SPS Mercedes # 20 which drove undisturbed in the Bronze Cup, but it was the exit at turn 9 by the Audi # 10 of Boutsen Racing that caused a Full Course Yellow and the subsequent Safety Car that reshuffled the standings, as some teams took the opportunity to return to the pits, while others continued.

There were also penalties, such as the Drive Through observed by Walkenhorst’s BMW # 34 and Dinamic’s Porsche # 56 for exiting the pit lane with a red light, and the 5 “imposed on Team WRT’s Audi # 32. , the Aston Martin # 95 of Beechdean AMR, the Lamborghini # 63 and # 14 of Emil Frey Racing and the # 163 of VSR for speeding in the pit lane.

The very black day of the Lamborghini # 6 of K-PAX continues, stumbling upon a puncture in the rear at the fifth hour that caused it to collapse further in the standings.

As people on the circuit begin to abandon their seats in the stands to enjoy concerts and attractions, and cover themselves as temperatures drop (but no rain expected), the Ferrari # 71 of Iron has climbed to the top of the overall standings and of the PRO Class. Lynx (Rigon / Serra / Fuoco) with a handful of tenths on the BMW # 98 of Rowe Racing (Catsburg / Farfus / Yelloly), one of the cars to benefit from the various neutralizations to get back on top, equipped with cooler tires.

Third is the Mercedes # 88 of Akkodis-ASP (Marciello / Gounon / Juncadella), followed by the Porsce of Andlauer / Dienst / Muller (# 100 Toksport WRT) and Estre / Christensen / Lietz (# 221 GPX Martini Racing).

The comeback between the doors and detachments of the Ferrari # 51 of Iron Lynx (Calado / Molina / Nielsen) continues, now sixth after getting rid of the Porsche # 54 of Dinamic Motorsport (Bachler / Ledogar / Preining), which has the Mercedes # 2 behind by GetSpeed ​​(Stolz / Schothorst / Gotz).

In the Top10 there are also the Porsche # 47 of KCMG (Olsen / Tandy / Vanthoor) and the McLaren # 38 of the Jota (Bell / Kirchhofer / Wilkinson), while the Mercedes # 55 of the GruppeM (Engel / Grenier / Buhk) has lost ground. who had also been in charge.

After completing his double driving shift, Valentino Rossi sold the wheel of the # 46 Team WRT Audi to Frédéric Vervisch and Nico Muller: the Belgian traveled for a large part in the Top5, then now it was the Swiss’s turn to get on board , currently 13th.

In the Silver Cup Class in first place we find the Audi # 30 of Team WRT (Simmenauer / Neubauer / Goethe), passing in front of the Lamborghini # 14 of Emil Frey Racing (Tujula / Lappalainen / White), with behind the Mercedes # 90 of Madpanda Motorsport (Perez Companc / Walkinshaw / Kujala / Tunjo) and # 4 by HRT (Love / Fittje / Valente / Bird), chased by the Audi of Tresor by Car Collection (# 11 Patrese / Di Amato / Di Folco / Jean).

In PRO-AM overtaking the Porsche # 24 of Herberth Motorsport (Menzel / Aust / Leutwiler / Picariello) against the McLaren # 188 of Garage 59 (Chaves / Macdonald / West / Ramos). The Ferrari # 52 of AF Corse (Bertolini / Machiels / Costantini / Rovera) is always third intent on trying the recovery on the first two.

In the Gold Cup now at the top is HRT’s Mercedes # 5 (Maini / Haupt / Scholze / Piana) with a couple of seconds in Herberth Motorsport’s Porsche # 911 (Bohn / A.Renauer / R.Renauer). The BMW # 34 of Walkenhorst Motorsport (Dinan / Foley / Klingmann / Heistand) climbs on the category podium, but also look at the Ferrari # 83 of the Iron Dames Frey / Gatting / Bovy / Pin which is fourth and ready to paw.

With the puncture accused by the Mercedes # 20 of SPS Automotive Performance (Muller / Kurtz / Pierburg / Juffali), now the BMW # 35 of Walkenhorst Motorsport (Walkenhorst / Breuer / Yount / Oeverhaus) went first in the Bronze Cup.