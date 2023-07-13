Panama gave a coup of authority this July 12 by eliminating USA in the semifinal of the Gold Cup 2023. The Canaleros prevailed in the penalty shootout against the Stars and Stripes team and achieved the great pass to the final of the tournament, in which they will face the Mexican National Team.
The Central American squad will seek to lift its first title of the maximum tournament of CONCACAF teams, after having finished second in both 2005 and 2013.
In counterpart, the United States removal means a big flop. Despite playing the tournament with an alternative team, the North American team is used to and forced to play the Gold Cup finals and being left out in the semifinals is a hard blow for their current project.
After losing to Panama, Team USA was left without the opportunity to seek its eighth title in this competition.
Mexico and the United States, the giants of Concacaf, are the teams that have played the Gold Cup final the most times. El Tri and the Stars and Stripes team dominate the confederation and their record proves it.
The last time the United States was left out of the final of the highest Concacaf national team tournament was in the 2015 edition. On that occasion, the North American team faced Jamaica and fell in the semifinals by a score of 1-2..
In the matchup for third place in the 2015 Gold Cup, the United States was defeated on penalties by Panama.
