The James Webb Space Telescope, the crown jewel of modern astronomy, continues to challenge the boundaries of what we know about the universe. Thanks to its unprecedented technology, it allows us to observe the cosmos at infrared wavelengths to observe galaxies billions of years away from us.

In a new observational feat, Webb has detected a group of five candidate galaxies that could break the previously set distance record. The most distant of them is estimated to have existed only 200 million years after the Big Bang.a time when the universe was still in the process of forming. If this finding is confirmed, we would be facing the oldest galaxies ever observed.which would allow us to study the first stages of galactic evolution.

Because the light is extremely dim (due to the distance it has traveled and expansion it has traveled), the search for these galaxies is a great challenge and is This is where the James Webb proves its worth, with its ability to capture the weak infrared radiation of these distant objects.

However, even for Webb, the detection of these galaxies would not be possible without the help of a phenomenon predicted by Einstein: gravitational lenses. These are like giant magnifying glasses in space: the gravity of massive objects, like galaxies, bends the light coming from more distant objects, making them appear larger and brighter, thus We can see very faint and distant objects that would otherwise be invisible.

Although the discovery is promising, still requires confirmation by spectroscopic analysiss. These analyzes will allow determine precisely the distance at which these galaxies are located and their chemical compositionproviding crucial information about the conditions of the early universe.

This discovery brings us one step closer to understanding the origins of galaxies and the evolution of the cosmos. It allows us to glimpse a time when the first stars and galaxies were formingjust a few hundred million years after the Big Bang. It is a journey through time that reveals to us the secrets of the universe in its infancy, and that invites us to continue exploring the confines of the cosmos in search of answers to the fundamental questions about our origin.