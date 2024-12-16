Matías Prats is one of the legendary faces of television in Spain, since he has been on the small screen since the mid-70s. Now, in addition, will soon become a grandfather.

And it is that His son, Matías Prats Jr., and his wife, Claudia Collado, are expecting their first child together.news that the Mediaset sports journalist has finally been able to talk about.

The son of the veteran Atresmedia communicator, who said ‘I do’ on June 3, 2023 with his girl, has put the cherry on top of his love story with a piece of news that he has spoken about before the press.

Matías has assured that he is “very happy”: “Now I can shout it from the four winds“I have enormous enthusiasm, my wife does the same, it is a reason for joy and satisfaction.”

“They prohibited it from me,” he confessed. For this reason, “I was looking forward to it coming out so I could tell it”: “We have given ourselves enough time to mature, consolidate the relationship and I think the next logical and natural step was to have a child.





Regarding how Claudia is handling the pregnancy, she revealed: “Has had a bad time in the second monthbut she deserves enormous applause from me because she has not stopped going to work during a complicated schedule and the truth is that she is brave, a fantastic woman, professional and as a couple she is very special.”