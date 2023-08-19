Every day thousands of people access the Internet, make their purchases online, work with their email or spend their entertainment time online. Therefore, you have to be very careful about the pages you access and the information you save. Just as the Internet has evolved a lot and offers a large number of options, scammers have also increased, taking advantage of any opportunity to try to obtain personal information and use it for criminal purposes.

Little by little it is more common to find cases of cyber-scams in which scammers try to get personal and financial data from the victim. All scams, theft of personal data, strategic business information, identity theft, computer fraud, attacks such as cyberbullying, grooming, phishing committed by cybercriminals fall within the so-called ‘cybercrimes’. If you have been a witness or victim of a computer crime, you must report the facts so that they are investigated and be able to put an end to this type of scam.

What are investment scams



The Civil Guard warns of the increase in cyber-scams in recent times. Within this type of scams are the so-called investment scams. The most common ones may include lucrative investment opportunities in stocks, bonds, cryptocurrencies, rare metals, foreign investments, or alternative energy.

The Civil Guard has warned on its social networks of cases in which citizens should begin to suspect that they are suffering from an investment scam. So that this does not happen to you and you do not become a victim of this type of crime, the Civil Guard lists a series of signs that should put you on alert:

– You continually receive unsolicited calls.

– They promise you quick profits and assure you that the investment is safe.

– Offer is valid for a limited time only.

– The offer is available only to you and they ask you not to tell anyone.

How to avoid online scams



– Always get financial advice before handing over money or making an investment.

– Reject unsolicited calls related to investment opportunities.

– Be suspicious of offers that promise a safe investment, guaranteed returns and big profits.

– Always alert. If you’ve been scammed before, it’s likely that you’ll be targeted or sold to other criminals.

– If you suspect, do not hesitate to contact the police.