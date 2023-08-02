The defining stage of the 2023 CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup began, and with it the first legs of the round of 16 of the top South American soccer tournament. This Tuesday, River Plate and International they met in the first leg of the round of 16, ending with a score of 2-1 in favor of the Argentines.
In a prominent game of solarithe Argentine club came from behind to recover from Enner Valencia’s goal at 46′, so that at 65′ and 79′, the 22-year-old striker hit the big spoon and scored a double, giving victory to his equipment.
It was a highly contested match as both teams propose a game focused on the rival goal and with many scoring chances but also with the tension that playing a match in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores represents. Now, this result leaves the series open and expectant for the duel that will take place at the Beira-Rio Stadium, which was one of the venues for the 2014 World Cup, which is expected to be packed with fans of “Los Colorados.” This return match will be played next Tuesday, August 8 at 9:00 p.m. of Argentina.
The winner of this series will face the winner of the duels between Bolívar and Athletico Paranaense, the first game being played in La Paz and the other in Brazilian territory. This could also be a very even series in the event that the team whose main figures are Vitor Roque, Fernandinho and Arturo Vidal is left with a good result in the initial match, they will become the favorites to go to the quarterfinals of the Libertadores Cup
