The weather conditions Current trends in the United States indicate that there will be a winter cold with snowfall and storms in many areas, which is why it is important that people, especially those who have travel plans, inform themselves before embarking on their journey to reduce the probability of suffering an accident.

The National Meteorological Service of United States (NWS, for its acronym in English) has issued alerts about weather conditions in the country in states such as Colorado, Idaho, Mountain, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. And now it will be the Midwest’s turn.

As cold air rises from the Rocky Mountains and Canada, there will be a high risk of snowfall from the Midwest and all the way to the Great Lakes this coming weekend. According to reports, residents in places like Chicago and detroit They should be prepared for dangerous winter conditions on Saturday and Sunday.

However, climatologists commented that this will depend on the path that the storm follows, since if it heads south it is likely that the rain will become snow which will also have an impact on travel this weekend due to strong gusts of wind.

Areas of the United States that should expect heavy rains

According to AccuWeather specialists, this week we could expect a climate relatively quiet in most of the central and eastern USUnited States. However, they are closely monitoring an abrupt change in the climate pattern that could affect millions of Americans.

According to estimates, dry conditions will form the perfect setting for what could end up being a storm highly dangerous so they are recommending residents from the Midwest to the Gulf Coast and the East to be aware of weather reports.

A storm passing through the central Rocky Mountains will move toward the southern and central plains, developing a new area of ​​low pressure. In turn, cold air coming out of the Rocky Mountains and Northern Plains will collide with warm, moist air coming out of the Gulf of Mexico, potentially creating a storm which will escalate rapidly.

Initially it is estimated that the phenomenon will cause rains and electric storms from the southern Plains to the middle Mississippi River Valley by Friday and Saturday, when it will begin to intensify.

Later the phenomenon could move further north, to the Ohio Valley, until it spreads across Florida on Sunday. It should be said that the rainfall could be good news for the Mississippi River and its large tributaries as a relief from drought.