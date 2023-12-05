Linda Caicedo won the award ‘Golden Girl’ delivered by the Italian newspaper Tuttosport to the most promising U-21 player in the world. The front of the Colombia selection received his award at the training center real Madrid.

It may be of interest to you: Lionel Messi, award collector: chosen ‘Athlete of the year’ and causes global debate

Linda was unable to attend Turin (Italy) to collect her award. In her place was Emilio Butragueño, director of international relations at Real Madrid, who collected the ‘Golden Girl’ award on behalf of the Colombian.

Madrid, November 15, 2023. Linda Caicedo with the Real Madrid Femenino against Chelsea for the Champions League Photo: Alejandro Matías / Kronos

Linda Caicedo, Real Madrid player, could not attend Turin due to injury to receive the award that accredits him as the best under-21 talent.

Despite not being at the gala, the 18-year-old from Cali posed this Tuesday with her new award, which was presented at the merengue team’s training center and published the image on her social networks.

The forward, born in 2005, thus joins the full real Madrid in the prestigious award organized by TuttosportWell, English Jude Bellingham was the man the night in the same category.

“It is a pleasure to be here and congratulations on this football festival. “I want to congratulate Linda, who represents the values ​​of Real Madrid and what we want the women’s team to represent.”declared Butragueño in Turin.

Also: Messi’s impressive routine in the gym: maximum demands and unprecedented detail

“She is an extraordinary player, she is showing it in Madrid and in the World Cup, for us she is a fundamental player, we trust her a lot for the future and for the present. We want to grow as a team every season and contribute to the growth of women’s football all over the world,” he added.

Madrid, November 15, 2023. Linda Caicedo with the Real Madrid Femenino against Chelsea for the Champions League See also Vinicius 'hanged': aberrant case of violence unworthy of world football Photo: Alejandro Matías / Kronos

“He is an extraordinary talent and this award recognizes his talent and effort,” said.

For her part, Caicedo becomes the first South American to win the trophy that began in 2018. In addition, she sent a video to the organization that was screened during the gala.

Read here: Mackalister Silva, excited about his call to the National Team: ‘It’s something I dreamed of’

“Thank you for the award and congratulate the nominees and especially Bellingham. Excuse me for not being there, it would be an honor, but due to the injury I couldn’t go. I also wanted to thank those who believed in me, Real Madrid, the Colombian team and my family and partner. I hope you enjoy the evening,” commented the player.

SPORTS

With information from EFE.

More news in EL TIEMPO