The ‘One Piece’ anime reached its peak of excitement among fans when the outcome of the fight between Luffy and Kaido was revealed, in which the straw hat pirate emerged as the winner after reaching Gear 5. With this, the series is heading towards the end of the saga of the country of Wano to enter the Egghead arc, a section that is currently being developed in the manga written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda.

If you want to know what new adventures lie ahead for Monkey D. Luffy and its crew, here we will tell you all the details you need to know prior to the launch of its new episode, which is part of its 13th season.

When does ‘One Piece’ chapter 1078 come out?

The 1078th episode of the anime, which first aired in 1999 under the direction of Konosuke Uda, will premiere on Sunday, October 1, 2023. In Peru, the new chapter will be available from 4.00 am; However, if you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, below we leave you the respective launch times:

Mexico: 3.00 am

Colombia: 4.00 am

Ecuador: 4.00 am

Venezuela: 5.00 am

Chile: 6.00 am

Argentina: 6.00 am

Spain: 11.00 am

Where to watch ‘One Piece’ chapter 1078 ONLINE?

The 1078th episode of the anime, developed by the studio Toei Animationcan be seen through the platform Crunchyroll, a page specialized in the dissemination of this type of content. It is important to note that all episodes of previous seasons, including their specials and movies, can be enjoyed through this website. Another way to find the episodes of the series is Netflix; However, it can only be seen there until the fifth season.

Where to watch ‘One Piece’, chapter 1078 ONLINE and FREE?

However, if you want to see ‘One Piece’ FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait a while after the official premiere, since only in this way can the series be seen at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others. Although, as these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.