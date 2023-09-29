América will face Pumas this Saturday, September 30 at the Azteca Stadium. The azulcrema team is in second position in the general table, with 18 units.
The Águilas will seek to take the lead in the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX, but for that they will have to get a positive result against the UNAM team. Who will win the Capital Classic?
The Colombian forward has four goals and three assists in the Apertura 2023. Quiñones, despite not being a nominal nine, has performed extremely well for the Águilas.
The young central defender is having a very good season in the Apertura 2023. Juárez has taken advantage of the injuries to Israel Reyes, Sebastián Cáceres and Néstor Araujo to find a place in the starting eleven. So far he has given results.
The Uruguayan winger is living his best moment with the azulcremas. Brian has four goals and one assist this semester. The Uruguayan striker will have to redouble his efforts since Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez has already recovered from his injury and will be looking for minutes.
The current scoring champion could return to the starting eleven for this match. ‘La Bomba’ would receive a starting opportunity after Diego Valdés’ injury. Martín already had minutes last day against Toluca.
Given the probable loss of Diego Valdés, Jardine would look for Fidalgo to take on more responsibilities. The Spanish midfielder would have to help in possession and recovery, but also in organizing the offensives.
