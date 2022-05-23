HBO Max officially confirmed that the release date of the film “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets” will be the next Monday May 30, so fans of the magical universe of “Harry Potter“You can rest easy because newt scamander and company will be on the screens very soon.

“Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets” It has not performed as expected at the box office. The latest data indicated that the third film in this saga is well below the figures achieved by the first and second installments.

Expectations were high when Warner Bros. decided to withdraw Johnny Depp to be replaced by Mads Mikkelsen as the villain in charge of facing the mythical Albus Dumbledore (played by Richard Harris and Michael Gambon in the Harry Potter saga), that has Jude Law as a new face in these prequels.

What is “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets” about?

In the film we see how the teacher albus dumbledore discovers that the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is making plans to take over the wizarding world. Unable to stop it on his own, he trusts magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead a fearless team of wizards, witches and a plucky Muggle baker on a dangerous mission where they find old and new animals. In addition, they face a growing legion of Grindelwald’s followers.

With Eddie Redmayne At the head of the cast, we can also see Katherine Waterston (Tina Goldstein), Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein), Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski), Ezra Miller (Credence Barebone), Jessica Williams (Eulalie Hicks) and, of course, the protagonists of this installment: Jude Law (Albus Dumbledore) and Mads Mikkelsen (Gellert Grindelwald).

According to The Wall Street Journal, the new CEO of the newborn Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, would have plans to make new Harry Potter-related content for HBO Maxso it would be in coordination to meet as soon as possible with the creator of the franchise, JK Rowling.