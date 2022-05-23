Doria beat Eduardo Leite in the PSDB previews last year; ex-governor of SP faced internal resistance in the acronym

The former governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB-RS) praised this Monday (May 23, 2022) the former governor of São Paulo João Doria (PSDB) for withdrawing his candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic. In publication in twitterthe gaucho classified the attitude as a “gesture for the unification of the 3rd way”.

“The PSDB had a legitimate candidate from the primaries, who is now making a gesture for the unification of the third way under the leadership of another party. Important gesture by @jdoriajr, which deserves respect. The adverse circumstances of an election do not diminish the relevance of his legacy for Brazil”, stated.

Here is the publication:

Doria beat Eduardo Leite in the party’s 2021 primaries. Even so, the name of the gaucho was under consideration to represent the PSBD in the race for the Plateau. Last week, Doria sent a letter to Bruno Araújo, asking for respect for the results of the previews, which cost an estimated R$12 million.

This morning, Doria announced that she was leaving the dispute “with a wounded heart, but with a light soul”. Party leaders wanted his name removed from the race for the Plateau so that the acronym could support a single candidacy of the so-called 3rd way.

The PSDB is negotiating with the MDB and Cidadania the launch of a name to run for the Presidency of the Republic. Last Thursday (May 19), the subtitles said that “coming soon” will announce the name that will contest the elections.