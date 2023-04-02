Iris Zwijnenberg was only 5 years old when she lost her mother to breast cancer. She remembers well what it was like when fate came crashing down on the family. ,,And unfortunately this is not a unique story, it happens to many families. That somehow makes it even worse.” Now she is organizing a benefit evening in memory of her mother. “She was sweet, caring and a messy head.”
#Iris #lost #mother #years #commemorates #special #evening #café
Judgments | The man wanted revenge on his girlfriend: He set the bed on fire
The young man wanted to take revenge on his girlfriend, who, according to the man, had cheated on him. The...
Leave a Reply