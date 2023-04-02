Iris Zwijnenberg was only 5 years old when she lost her mother to breast cancer. She remembers well what it was like when fate came crashing down on the family. ,,And unfortunately this is not a unique story, it happens to many families. That somehow makes it even worse.” Now she is organizing a benefit evening in memory of her mother. “She was sweet, caring and a messy head.”

#Iris #lost #mother #years #commemorates #special #evening #café