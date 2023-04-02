Maria Belova, research director at Vygon Consulting, said on April 2 that Russian pipeline gas through Power of Siberia 2 looks more attractive to China than liquefied natural gas from potentially unfriendly countries.

As the analyst noted, China has a balanced approach to the development of its gas market. With an increase in gas consumption, Beijing seeks to provide at least half of its demand with its own production.

At the same time, local producers receive benefits and incentives. Also at the last congress of the party in relation to energy resources, the adherence to the policy of relying on one’s own strength was confirmed.

“At the same time, from the point of view of safety, pipeline gas supplies look more attractive than LNG from potentially unfriendly countries. And then, since the gas of the Power of Siberia project is already taken into account in the current and future balance of China, it is the Power of Siberia-2 that can provide this security, ”she quotes “RIA News”.

Belova also believes that further aggravation of the situation around Taiwan may become an incentive for the accelerated completion of negotiations on the Power of Siberia-2.

Earlier, on March 20, it was reported that in January Russia came out on top in terms of natural gas supplies to China in terms of exports through the gas pipeline and in liquefied form. Deliveries of Russian fuel amounted to 2.7 billion cubic meters. m. According to this indicator, the Russian Federation came out on top, beating Turkmenistan and Qatar, as well as Australia. In January, Gazprom delivered about 2 billion cubic meters to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline. m of gas. Another 770 million cubic meters. m was added from LNG supplies.

On the same day, Aleksey Grivach, Deputy General Director of the National Energy Security Fund (NESF), said that Russia would take a leading position in future gas supplies to Asia for many years to come. First of all, we are talking about a systematic increase in supplies through the Power of Siberia, he stressed.

Grivach added that Moscow and Beijing have already signed contracts to supply China with 48 billion cubic meters of fuel per year through gas pipelines. Now active negotiations are underway on the “Power of Siberia – 2”. Russia will reach contractual volumes of at least 100 billion cubic meters per year. In this case, about 30-40% of the decline in supplies to Europe will be compensated.

On March 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted at the Russian-Chinese talks that almost all the parameters of the agreement on the new Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline from the Russian Federation to China through Mongolia had been agreed upon. The Russian president also stressed that energy cooperation between the countries is expanding, and Russia is a strategic supplier of oil, gas, coal and electricity to China.

On the same day, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Izvestia that the Power of Siberia-2 project was being supported, and “instructions had already been given to companies to work out the details of the project and sign it as soon as possible.”