Wednesday, August 9, 2023, 01:02







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

With a somewhat different format than usual, but without losing the essence, the comedian José Mota (Montiel, Ciudad Real, 58 years old) returns to La 1 de TVE with his own humor program. ‘José Mota Live show’, which the public channel broadcasts this Thursday to…

This content is exclusive for subscribers