After much struggle, it seems that in the end the Orihuela summer school will have to wait until next year. Popular and socialists blame each other for the delay in the management, with a negative final result for the families that were waiting for this service.

It was in the month of June when the then mayor of Education, María García, announced the exit to the 2023 summer school competition. After following the administrative process, on July 18 the award to the private individual Paloma Ferrer Muñoz was published. for a total of 96,850 euros.

In this document, it is detailed that the tender for the “service provision of the summer school 2023” is validated, with the duration of this contract being one year. In addition, it is specified that the total number of places offered will be 650 places at a cost of 149 euros per child.

However, after the award announcement, not everything was resolved yet. The administration then opened a period of allegations of fifteen working days, which ended this Wednesday, needing at least another week for the enrollment of children in school.

Faced with this situation, from the Consistory they indicate that they are going to hold a meeting with the winning company to see how they proceed, although they see “it is completely unfeasible to open a school for only fifteen days.” Above all, taking into account that in August, only ten percent – ​​twenty or thirty children – register.

A long-term contract



From the Socialist Party they point out that when they held the Department of Education they decided, in January 2023, to start all the procedures to make a long-term tender for the next four years. In March, they say, they were told by the secretariat that more reports were required due to the deadline and amount, warning them of the risk of not being able to arrive on time.

For this reason, explains María García, exedil of Education, a procedure was chosen “that would at least guarantee the service this year. We regret that since the new government of the PP no work has been done to be able to start the school during the month of August », she adds.

García accuses the current government team of holding the Socialists responsible, “generating an expectation that we now know was not real and that shows that they are not prepared to face responsible decisions.” “If this is their way of working, waiting for others to fix their problems, surely it is not the last time that we Oriolanos run out of services,” laments the socialist, pointing out that they never threw in the towel and fought for everyone the contracts that began “against the clock” after his entry into government through the motion of censure.

For his part, the current Councilor for Education, Vicente Pina, has declared that “what has been done has been done with the legacy left by the previous government team. If the file starts late, it ends late, “explains the mayor, adding that” the Department has tried to expedite it as much as possible, respecting all the dates set by the administration and the legislation.

Pina, who has been in office since June, declares that since they have arrived at the Department they have done everything possible so that this and other contracts see the light of day soon, but that the deadlines have not been favorable to them. In this line, the mayor of Education explains that among the next steps to follow is to sit down to analyze the situation with the winning company and make a firm decision that, foreseeably, goes through canceling the school for this year, since it would only open for the last fortnight of August.

Vicente Pina assures that they are already working on creating a new contract that allows them to tender a school for the next four years to give families peace of mind.