Zurabishvili: Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova can join the EU at the same time

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili predicted a new “big explosion” in the European Union (EU) with the accession of three countries at the same time – Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova.

According to her, these states could join together at the end of the decade. At the same time, the politician noted that it is still difficult to predict whether this will happen in 2030, 2031 or 2029.

“I think this will happen simultaneously (…) We are a trio: Moldova, Ukraine and Georgia,” Zurabishvili said.

The European Commission recommended granting candidate status to Georgia

In November, the European Commission recommended that the EU Council grant Georgia candidate status for EU membership subject to nine conditions. Among these was the increased consistency of Tbilisi’s actions with the common foreign and security policy of the European Union.

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili welcomed recommendations, calling this day historic. He thanked the country’s parliament for the work done to implement the recommendations. Chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party Irakli Kobakhidze also emphasizedthat in the 20 months since applying for candidate status, Georgia has gone through many difficulties.

Georgia’s EU membership linked to Saakashvili’s fate

Also, Georgia’s receipt of the status of a candidate country for EU membership was associated with the fate of the country’s former president Mikheil Saakashvili.

As European Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn said, the EU is closely monitoring the situation surrounding the politician’s health and will make every effort to avoid any unpredictable situation.

Parallels between [экс-президентом Грузии Михаилом] Saakashvili and the prospects for Georgia’s accession to the EU are fundamentally imperative! Both [случая] inseparable. The European Parliament will never vote for Georgia’s membership in the EU if the former president [останется] in custody and will die in prison Jacek Sariusz-Wolski Member of the European Parliament

Tbilisi announced Ukraine’s obstruction of Georgia’s accession to the EU

In July, Irakli Garibashvili expressed confidence that Ukraine was against Georgia receiving candidate status for membership in the European Union (EU). “Unfortunately, this is reality. This has been confirmed to me by many European leaders,” he said.

Chairman of the ruling Irakli Kobakhidze confirmed that Kyiv, together with the Georgian opposition, will try to prevent Tbilisi from becoming a candidate for EU membership.