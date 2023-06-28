River Plate defeated The Strongest 2-0 at home, on the last date of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores in Group D, and finished second in the area, only behind Fluminense, who accumulated 10 points as the “Millo” but surpasses him in goal difference (+4 to 0).
In addition, Martín Demichelis’s River continues to be the only leader in the local tournament: they have 50 points thanks to the recent victory against Instituto, 3-1 at the Monumental Stadium, with which they are ten ahead of their immediate rival Talleres ( lost to Lanús). Next, we will review the calendar that is coming to the “Millionaire” team on all fronts.
In the Claudio Tapia, the “Millionaire” will visit a land where San Lorenzo fell, although the “Handsome” has not been having a good run in recent games. We will see what happens in the final stretch of the championship.
Demichelis’s team will be local against Pipo Gorosito’s, looking for a new victory that will lead them. It will be the date 23 of 27, so River could already begin to seal its goal of winning the tournament.
It should be a duel that defines many things in the lot above, taking into account that the “Cyclone” had been pressing the accelerator so that River does not escape, but in the last half he has missed many chances and Demichelis’s team never slackened .
We will have to be very attentive, because if they win the three remaining games, River could have a chance to win this game. Will he turn around here or wait a little longer?
“Millo” qualified as second in the group to the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores and now must wait for what the draw determines. Against whom will it be measured? The approximate match date is set for July 19.
|
RIVAL
|
DATE
|
SCHEDULE
|
COMPETITION
|
SHUTTLES
|
1/7
|
15.00
|
LPF
|
COLON
|
5/7
|
21.30
|
LPF
|
SAN LORENZO
|
TO SET
|
TO SET
|
LPF
|
STUDENTS
|
TO SET
|
TO SET
|
LPF
|
TO SET
|
TO CONF (19/7 ESTIMATED)
|
TO SET
|
LIBERATORS CUP
