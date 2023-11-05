‘Loki’, season 2, has been leaving us with several moments in which tension and uncertainty take over all fans of the Asgardian god series. In the last episode of the installment we will see what happens after the explosion of the loom and after the protagonist was able to master his jumps in time, which could help him solve the destruction of the timelines, something that is ending life. of many people, even his friends.

If you want to know what else will happen in the grand finale of the second season of ‘Loki’ and what will be the outcome of its story, in the following note we will tell you all the details about its premiere so that you can be attentive to what is about to happen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

When does ‘Loki’ episode 6, season 2, come out?

The last episode of the series ‘Loki’which will have a duration of 56 minutes and 5 seconds, will premiere on Thursday, November 9, 2023. This new production belonging to Marvel shows us the consequences of what was seen in its first season, which ended when Sylvie, the variant of the protagonist, murdered He Who Remains and the timeline was seriously affected.

As we saw in chapter 5 of the series starring Tom Hiddlestonafter the explosion of the loom, all the timelines began to disappear, which is why Loki, who again made jumps in time without being able to control it, recruited Mobius, B-15, Casey and OB, although in their respective timelines, with the aim of saving the world.

It is important to highlight that the second season of the fiction will have six episodes, therefore, we will soon know how these events may affect the following productions of the comic company.

Where to watch ‘Loki’ season 2 ONLINE?

The second season of ‘Loki’series created by Michael Waldronwho is also the screenwriter, can be seen exclusively through the platform Disney+where you can also enjoy all the movies and series belonging to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In this streaming service, you can also find the six complete episodes belonging to the first season of the fiction.

Sylvie witnessed the destruction of her timeline after the loom explosion. Photo: Disney+

How to watch ‘Loki’, season 2 ONLINE and for FREE?

On the other hand, if you want to see the new season of ‘Loki’ ONLINE and FREE, you can access pages such as Cuevana, PelisPlus, Repelis, among others, which will broadcast the chapters some time after their official premiere. However, as these are platforms dedicated to the unauthorized dissemination of audiovisual material, you must enter them at your own risk.