Chapter 17 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ will bring us more action and excitement. The previous episode of the anime based on the manga by Gege Akutami showed us the battle between Sukuna and Game: The main villain of the story emerged as the winner, bringing out all his power again. However the Shibuya Incident Arc has even more surprises for us, since we will see in action Mahoragathe Sword of Eight Divergent Blades, who made his appearance after Megumi suffered an attack from Shigemo, who appeared terrified upon his arrival.

If you want to know what else will happen in the new chapter of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’In the following note we will tell you all the details about its launch so that you do not miss a single moment of this anime that is attracting more and more fans.

When does episode 17 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2, come out?

The new chapter of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’season 2, will premiere on Thursday, November 16, 2023. It is important to remember that this installment of the anime directed by Shota Goshozono It will have 23 episodes. Nowadays, it is already in the second half and, as it reaches its end, we will have more drama, tension and, of course, action.

Currently, ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ comes through the Shibuya Incident arcone of the longest stories in manga Gege Akutami. This plot began from the sixth episode of season 2 of the series, after a beginning of the installment that showed us Gojo Satoru’s past as a kind of introduction for this new narrative arc.

Where to watch chapter 17 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ ONLINE?

Just as it happened with the previous chapters, episode 17 of the anime, which will have the title ‘Thunder, part 2’will be released ONLINE in Crunchyroll, a streaming platform specialized in this type of content. It should be noted that on this page you can also find all the complete chapters of the first season of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’.

To enter this platform, you will only have to create an account in the plan of your choice, in case you do not have one. If you want to try the application before you have your user, you can access its free trial for 14 days.

Jogo faced Sukuna with all his power, however, it was not enough to defeat him.

How to watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2 ONLINE and FREE?

However, if you want to see the new episode of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait a while after its official premiere, because only in this way will you be able to watch the series at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others. However, as these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.