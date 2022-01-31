After Christmas, the Easter holidays are the most anticipated by students and workers who enjoy those days off, they are usually taken as a moment to recharge energy and a great rest, however, since it is not a date established for all years, the doubt always arises When does Easter 2022 start?

Although Holy Week represents a holiday for many people, for those most devoted to certain religions it is more of a date of celebration and commemoration where the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ are remembered, after being crucified on the Cross. .

This liturgical period begins on Palm Sunday and ends with Easter Sunday; so the Easter 2022 will be held from April 10 to 17, and although these are not official holidays, that is, they are not holidays, in many companies Thursdays and Fridays are usually granted as rest for their workers, in this case on April 14 and 15.

In the case of the 2022 Easter holidays in Mexico for basic education students, the official calendar of the 2021-2022 school year of the federal Ministry of Public Education (SEP), the rest days for students will be from Friday April 11 and until Friday 22 of the same month, so they will return to classes from April 25 to continue with classes.

Workers who work during these festivities will not receive an extra payment, as it should be on an official holiday, since Holy Week does not fall within the official holidays of the Federal Labor Law (LFT).

Why we celebrate the Holy Week?

It is a commemoration of the Christian religion and is celebrated annually between the months of March and April of each year, which marks the end of Lent and recalls the Passion of Christ which narrates the events carried out by Jesus in Jerusalem until his death and resurrection.

Holy Week 2022 will take place from April 10 to 17. Photo: Pixabay

It begins on Palm Sunday, related to the arrival of Jesus in Jerusalem, on this day bouquets and palms are usually blessed and placed in houses to bless them.

Maundy Thursday is known as such for being the day of the Last Supper; During Friday, Judas Iscariot betrays Jesus, who is crucified, then taken to a cave where he is embalmed.

For its part, Glory Saturday is considered the eve of the resurrection of Jesus and the Solitude of Mary is commemorated; Easter or Resurrection Sunday is the day that Jesus comes back to life to show that he is the true son of God,

How is Holy Week celebrated in Mexico?

As in the whole world, in Mexico there are various traditions that are carried out to commemorate this date among the religious and it is that many prefer to take vacation trips to the beach, while others dedicate the days to their beliefs.

Many masses and processions are held in the country, in addition to staging the crucifixion of christ where they cross the streets of the cities simulating the journey of Jesus to the place where he was nailed to a cross.

There are some Christians who prefer to attend mass in the morning and enjoy the rest of the day in the company of their family by taking short trips to nearby tourist destinations to enjoy the dates when they can be together.

This is how the beaches of Mazatlán looked during Holy Week 2021. Photo: Sergio Pérez | Debate

Therefore, during these Holy Week dates, the beaches of Mexico are usually filled with tourists who take advantage of the holidays of the smallest of the house to have a good time, so the hotels of the beach destinations and magical towns usually reach a great occupation hospitable.

Easter during the Covid-19 pandemic

Recently, the Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, released a Decalogue to follow health protocols during the Easter 2022 holidays and prevent the spread of Covid-19, despite the fact that Mexico is going through a high peak of infections at the national level and that has made many states go back at the epidemiological traffic light.

“These are recommendations that simply imply putting into practice the technical guidelines that we have been developing throughout this epidemic, health safety guidelines; that is, to be free or to minimize contact with existing elements, the risks of contagion in closed or open public spaces, ”he explained.

Among the data mentioned by the undersecretary, he recommended going on vacation to places close to the family’s home “you have to look for it to be preferably in places where there is less spread of the virus”, in addition to the fact that it is preferable to spend these dates in the company of people with who live together regularly and avoid contact with various families.

It will be necessary avoid going to crowded places, so it is recommended to go to places that are not very crowded and do so in groups of a maximum of five people in places with ample ventilation “since the probability of contagion in open spaces is lower.”

He recalled the need to maintain a healthy distance, so it is important to go out at times where there are fewer people and go back to sleep at home, since staying in another place could increase the possibility of contagion.

In case you attend religious acts such as masses, it is possible to do it through social networks, since many churches transmit their events through various means of communication that facilitate attendance and avoid contagion by being digital.

López-Gatell recalled following basic sanitary measures such as the use of face masks, a healthy distance and frequent hand washing, although it is best to stay at home and avoid living with people outside your closest family circle.

In addition, a general recommendation and “not related to the disease” is to drink plenty of water and stay protected from the heat by wearing light clothing, glasses and sunscreen.