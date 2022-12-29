The new year 2023 will start with rain deficit.

According to the forecast of National Meteorological Service (SMN), in January a sheet of 15.1 millimeters will be registered, 37.3 percent below the historical average for the period 1991-2020. For February, 10.3 millimeters are expected, 44 percent less than the average.

In 12 entities rainfall of less than 25 percent of the average is expected and in 7 less than 10 percent.

The most critical conditions are expected in Colima, with 2 percent of the average for January and 2.6 in February; in Nayarit, with 3.6 and 2.2 percent, and in Jalisco, with 5.5 and 6.7 percent.

Only in four entities -Campeche, Chiapas, Quintana Roo and Yucatán- are rainfall above average.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned at the end of November about a high probability that the La Nina phenomenon persist until March in the northern hemisphere.

“The phenomenon will be repeated for the first time for three consecutive years during the 21st century and will continue to affect temperature and rainfall records, and aggravate droughts and floods in different parts of the world,” he said.

Meanwhile, according to the NMS records, After a beginning marked by an intense drought, with an accumulated rainfall deficit of 23.3 percent for May, the country registered a surplus of 0.4 percent as of December 4.

However, the Mexico Drought Monitor reported a rebound in insufficient rainfall at the national level in the first half of December.

“The country was influenced by a high pressure system in average levels of the atmosphere, which favored clear skies and temperatures above average in the north, northwest and west of the national territory. This condition helped the areas with abnormally dry conditions to increase in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Sinaloa, Durango, Nuevo León, Zacatecas, Jalisco, Michoacán, State of Mexico, Puebla, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Campeche,” he explained.

“Similarly, an increase in the moderate drought in the north, west, center and south of the national territory, while the severe drought increased in Michoacán and Oaxaca.

“As of December 15, 2022, the area with moderate to extreme drought was 14.87 percent at the national level, 5.15 points more than what was registered on November 30 of the same year,” he added.

In mid-December, 635 municipalities -25 percent of the total- registered some degree of drought.

In three towns in Tamaulipas -Abasolo, San Fernando and Soto la Marina- extreme drought conditions suffered.