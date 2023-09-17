In a season in which he wins almost everything there is to win, there is no doubt: Max Verstappen is on his way to his third world title. But when can the champagne be finally uncorked? The race weekend in Singapore was disappointing for a change, but after limiting the damage, Verstappen came closer again.
