He Jumbo Visma was ahead of the traditional tribute of the last stage to the winner of a grand tour, in this case the Back to Spain, a race that the Dutch team has dominated overwhelmingly to the point of placing three of its riders on the final podium. Last stage for Kaden Groves.

A podium that makes up Sepp Kuss, the surprising winner, Jonas Vingegaard and Primoz Roglic, two of the best cyclists in the world and who wanted to make clear their joy for the triumph of their partner, the luxury gregarious who has helped them in their numerous triumphs.

(Analysis: x-ray of Colombian cycling in the Giro, Tour and Vuelta)(Shakira: unexpected reaction from Piqué to the singer’s visit to Barranquilla)

Which in the case of the Dane are the last two Tours of France and in the case of the Slovenian, speaking only of great stage races, three Vuelta and a Giro.

As if eager to show a unit that was doubted in the Angliru, when Roglic’s pace, with the three of them alone, left a Kuss who he found in the wheel of Mikel Landa, a lifesaver like few others will need, not in his sporting career, but in his life.

Groves won the last stage between the Zarzuela Racecourse and Madrid. Landscape of Light, over 101 kilometers, in which Sepp Kuss was crowned champion and the best Colombian was Santiago Buitragotenth.

The 1, 2 and 3

The 1, 2 and 3 of the Jumbo Visma in this edition of the Vuelta breaks a streak of 57 years, as the last time that three riders from the same team finish on the podium of the race.

It happened in the 1996 Vuelta, when the cyclists of the Kas-Kaskol team did it in a sensational year.

That time, Francisco Gabica was the champion, Eusebio Velez was second and Carlos Echeverria was third.

The Colombians

Santiago Buitrago He was the best rider in the country overall, placing tenth, while Einer Rubio It was 16.

They also finished Sergio Higuita, Diego Camargo, Egan Bernal and Juan Sebastián Molano, who was the only one who won the stage.

(Shakira loses another ‘family battle’ with Clara Chía Marti over Gerard Piqué)