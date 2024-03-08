If you have a smartphone iPhone You must pay close attention to the following information and that is that the app WhatsApp has made an announcement for all those models that have an operating system prior to iOS 12, What is it about? Let's get to the details.

It turns out that the messaging app requires updated software to be able to use all those phones that no longer receive the iOS 12 and later will begin to have problems, such as not receiving message notifications, failures to display statuses or other actions that do not allow you use WhatsApp normally.

iPhone 6S

In order to make use of the latest whatsapp updates it is necessary to have latest phonesso iPhones of the 6S and earlier will no longer be able to use this famous application in the best way, which already allows you to even use Artificial Intelligence, for some functions such as transcribing audios.

Although you may continue using your phone For some applications or the basics such as calls and messages, the reality is that with WhatsApp it is different and there will come a time when you can no longer open the app, do not forget to make your backup.

iPhone 6 Plus

It has also been said that another iPhone model that is left without WhatsApp is the iPhone 6 Plusthese models were launched by Apple in September 2015, so they are now one of the oldest phones of the brand created by Steve JobsSteve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne.

Little by little the oldest models of Manzana They become obsolete, reduce their performance, their processing capacity and even the quality of the camera. So there's nothing left to do but update.

The most current iPhones are already the iPhone 15 and images of the new iPhone 16 have already become popular on social networks. If you have one of the older models and it does not allow you to update to iOS 12 or higher, you have to change your phone or do use some of the alternative WhatsApp applications, although these do not provide you with the same security in your chats and information.