The state of California responded to Texas' call for help facing the largest forest fires in the history of the Texas state. Governor Gavin Newsom activated the California National Guard (CalGuard) and authorized the deployment of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft and military personnel to support firefighting operations in Texas.

The announcement was made by Governor Newsom himself, who highlighted the importance of the solidarity between states in times of crisis. The California National Guard, specifically the 146th Airlift Wing based in the Channel Islands in Oxnard, was selected to carry out this relief mission.

“In times of crisis, Americans come together,” said Governor Newsom. “California has built a nation-leading firefighting fleet and we are proud to lend a hand to Texas as it battles the largest fires in its history.”

The 146th Airlift Wing of the California National Guard, known as the “Hollywood Guard”, It is one of the four units of the National Guard and the Air Force Reserve equipped with the Modular Aerial Firefighting System (MAFFS) provided by the United States Forest Service.

This system, mounted on the C-130 aircraft, provides effective retardant suppression of large wildland fires from the air, serving as a complementary emergency resource to the fleet of civilian air tankers used in firefighting throughout the country.

What actions is the California National Guard taking to support Texas?

The 146th Airlift Wing is providingor an airplane to carry out aerial operations to fight forest fires from March 4 to 18 in the Abilene, Texas area. This mission is in support of the Texas Forest Service in the Panhandle fires. The aircraft will be stationed at Dyess Air Force Base for the duration of this mission.

Investigations underway: The cause of the fires, attributed in part to downed power lines, is being investigated. Photo:California Government Share

In addition to Californiaother states have also provided assistance to Texas in response to fires in the Panhandle. However, the state of Texas still faces significant challenges, including identifying the causes of fires and mitigating future fire risks.

Wildfires in Texas have been attributed in part to downed power lines and other utility equipment. Xcel Energy, a Minnesota-based utility provider, has been implicated in starting the fire known as “Smokehouse Creek.” The company has denied negligence in the maintenance and operation of its infrastructure, but investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the fire.

The fires have had a devastating impact on rural communities, causing the destruction of structures and the loss of livestock. Additionally, fatalities and injuries have been reported in connection with the fires.