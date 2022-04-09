At the end of last March, the app whatsapp plus released its most recent and novel version, the 19.32.0which refreshes and fixes the features of previous updates, such as 19.30.0.

Contrary to his custom, in recent times the APKs of the original Meta app has released, more than ever, new versions during this 2022. Only in the course of this year, the updates 19.10.0, 19.20.0 and 19.30.0 were enabled.

However, although updates have been made available more frequently, they have been lacking in news in toolsSince the new features have been minimal compared to previous mod versions, is the same with 19.32.0?

In version 19.32.0 of WhatsApp Plus the Internet user will find a small but interesting function, what does it consist of? This new update allows the Internet user change your voice when you speak in a voice memo.

In addition to this, compared to previous versions, the 19.32.0 update brings new accesses, the first of them called “go to first message”which, when selected, will cause the messaging platform to take you to the first moment of the first message of the conversation with that contact, which will save you having to go up all the chat.

Also, another of the shortcuts is called “search image on web”as well as access “clear recent emojis”which, as its name indicates, cleans the list of emoticons that the user uses the most in conversations.

In addition to this, as usual, this new version of WhatsApp Plus brings with it the correction of errors that crept into previous versions, as well as the improvement of functions, which improves the functioning of the APK.

Our recommendation will always be only have original apps installed on cell phonessince the mods do not guarantee the privacy and discretion of the data, so Internet users are exposed to their being violated and used for other purposes.