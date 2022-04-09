Alberto Gamero: ‘We’re not going to get distracted for the home runs’

Millonarios defeated La Equidad this Friday 2-1 on date 15 of the League, and with 32 points he is practically classified for home runs.

DT Alberto Gamero analyzed his team’s victory and spoke of the mentality to face what is coming.

Gamer’s Words

Analysis: “The idea I had was not what I thought. I have seen La Equidad play very well, today it stopped us well. I am happy with a tight result, but because of the rival. We did good things, possession, long transitions, we trained him. I congratulate him to La Equidad for how they came to play us. We made mistakes, but they were few”.

From training to the field: “We analyze the rival a lot. I show you the rival’s actions. There are games where it comes out. They have been making the first goal and today it came out. In the second, sometimes we left 3 up. Today we corrected, Silva had to reach one side. We opted for him to be a rebounder. Montero, very agile, saw it, gave it to him”.

Home runs: “We’re going to try not to let the group get distracted. We’re not going to get distracted. We want to make some variants of players who need minutes. They know that they have to train with their minds on playing, that they prepare.”

Sides: “I don’t complain about those who aren’t here, if they aren’t here it’s because they can’t. I give significance to those who are there.”

Jared Valencia: “I say to no one ‘you are a starter’. We have a week to work and 4 forwards to decide who plays. I want to give Márquez minutes”.

Jaguars in Cup: “A tough rival. We’re going to see if they’re going to be eliminated in the League. We’re trying to have a base team. We want to aim for that Cup as well. That team plays well, with fast players. We want to get through that phase”.

