Good news for users of the whatsapp plus app! In recent days the most famous APK of the original application of Goal released his version 20.20.0 that brings some new features that will make the experience of using it more rewarding.

In recent times, modified apps have increased their number of downloads, showing that mods are increasingly gaining ground among the preferences of Internet users around the world.

The main novelty of version 20.20.0 of WhatsApp Plus is the possibility of creating a close friends listtools similar to the “best friends” found in the Instagram app.

One of the facilities that the contacts that appear in the comparison will have is the possibility of receiving, directly, on their screens the photographs uploaded to the states, with which they will save the time of going to look for them in that section.

Also, regarding improvements to the softwareversion 20.20.0 of the WhatsApp APK will no longer display the “Application is not responding” messageas long as the smartphone’s operating system is 11 or 12.

It is worth mentioning that despite the fact that in recent weeks one of the functions that has been used the most is the inclusion of reactions with emojis to messages within the chats of the Meta app, however, this new tool is not yet available. in WhatsApp Plus.

For the rest, this update, like the others, fixes the flaws of previous versions, so it will be less cumbersome for the user to use some of the mod’s tools.

Likewise, so that Internet users can enjoy version 20.20.0 of WhatsApp Plus, it is not enough to download the electronic application to the mobile device, but also the widget that is synchronized with it must be downloaded, live pic.

Keep in mind that to download WhatsApp Plus you will need, in addition to resorting to web pages external to the electronic stores of the operating systems, uninstall whatsappsince otherwise the modified virtual platform cannot be executed.