After the technical knockout in Barcelona, ​​Charles Leclerc had to hand over the command of the Drivers’ classification to the reigning world champion Max Verstappen, who presents himself at Monk with four wins in his pocket against two and six points ahead of the Ferrari driver. For both of them it is a sort of home race given that Leclerc was born and raised in the Principality, where Max Verstappen also lives like many other drivers.

The Ferrari driver has to dispel a taboo with his home Grand Prix in which he has always been very strong. Leclerc, in fact, has not yet seen the checkered flag in Monaco since he has been racing in F1 and also in F2 in 2017, despite the pole position, he had not completed either of the two races held on his home roads. A year ago the 1997 class took pole position, but the accident at the Piscine variant in the second run then presented the bill on the Sunday of the race, with Leclerc having to raise the white flag during the deployment lap to reach the starting grid .

Compared to the ‘tradition’, free practice will be held at Friday and not on Thursdays. The times will be the same as in Barcelona, ​​with the drivers taking to the track on Friday at 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm, while on Saturday the PL3 is scheduled at 1:00 pm with Qualifying at 4:00 pm. The Grand Prix starts on Sunday at 3pm.

The event will be broadcast live on Sky Sport F1while TV8 will ensure the transmission in deferred of Qualifying and Race in a weekend that also includes the Italian MotoGP Grand Prix at Mugello and the Indianapolis 500. Up Up FormulaPassion.it as always you will find the direct texts of each F1 session, enriched by the contributions of our correspondent on the circuit Carlo Platella. The F2 is also on track. Below are all the details regarding the timetables, the characteristics of the circuit and the roll of honor.

Monaco Grand Prix 2022, the program and the TV schedules

Friday 27 May

11:40 F2 Qualifying (Sky Sport F1)

14:00 F1 Free Practice 1 (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

17:00 F1 Free Practice 2 (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Saturday 28 May

13:00 F1 Free Practice 3 (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

16:00 F1 Qualifying (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

17:40 F2 Race-1 (Sky Sport F1)

Sunday 29 May

09:50 F2 Race-2 (Sky Sport F1)

15:00 F1 Race (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Times on TV8

Qualifying on Saturday 28 May delayed at 18:30

Race on Sunday 29 May delayed at 18:00

F1 GP Monaco circuit

Route: 3,337 km

Laps: 78

Race distance: 260.286 km

