The General Secretariat of Government, through the Transportation Operator (OTV), enabled a WhatsApp line so that users can report complaints and/or incidents related to the JuárezBus transportation system.

The phone number you can contact is (656) 852-7384.

It was reported that users will be able to report:

Collisions

Accidents

Misuse of units and/or stations

To file a report, you must provide the following information:

Date and time of the event

Description of the situation

Number of unit involved

The agency reminded the public that in emergency situations they should call 9-1-1.

The Transport Operator thanked the community for its collaboration and reiterated that its participation is essential to improving the quality of the service.