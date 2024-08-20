The General Secretariat of Government, through the Transportation Operator (OTV), enabled a WhatsApp line so that users can report complaints and/or incidents related to the JuárezBus transportation system.
The phone number you can contact is (656) 852-7384.
It was reported that users will be able to report:
- Collisions
- Accidents
- Misuse of units and/or stations
To file a report, you must provide the following information:
- Date and time of the event
- Description of the situation
- Number of unit involved
The agency reminded the public that in emergency situations they should call 9-1-1.
The Transport Operator thanked the community for its collaboration and reiterated that its participation is essential to improving the quality of the service.
#WhatsApp #opens #reports #complaints #Juárez #Bus
Leave a Reply