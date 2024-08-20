Ciudad Juárez— Three suspected distributors of fentanyl pills were arrested in Colinas de Juárez by municipal police who found a bag with this type of synthetic drug, reported the spokesman for the Ministry of Public Security, Adrián Sánchez.

The official said that police officers noticed that the occupants of a red Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, 2021 model, were consuming alcoholic beverages on board, on Durango and Toluca streets, so they stopped them.

He said that when they carried out a body search, they found a plastic bag with a thousand fentanyl pills that they were carrying in the seat of the truck, so they proceeded to arrest the alleged perpetrators, identified as José Manuel QE, 22 years old, Jesús Alberto CA, 35, and Jesús QE, 30.

When consulting the general data of those now detained in the Juárez Platform System, it was learned that Jesús Alberto has a criminal record for the crime of promoting illicit conduct in 2019, while Jesús QE had already been arrested for crimes against health at the beginning of this year.