Most likely you too use WhatsApp, one of the most popular and loved messaging apps ever, followed only by the competition from Telegram. As you well know, updates are frequent and there are many new features, and today we really want to tell you about a new tool very interesting coming soon!

WhatsApp: officially presented the channels!

Channels are not an absolute novelty, we are talking about a possibility that has already existed for a long time in Telegram and which has proved to be useful and appreciated on many occasions, well, now they will also land on WhatsApp and it is official, as the company has already submitted!

In case you don’t know what it is, we’re talking about a sort of group chat where, however, only the administrator can send messages, photos, vocals, etc., while the participants imitate themselves receiving the information. “A simple, reliable and private way to receive important updates from people and organizations directly on WhatsApp”, reads the official description.

At the moment they are only available in Colombia and Singapore but in the coming months they will gradually be extended to all other countries, including Italy. Obviously this change also required a change in the interface and now states and channels will find themselves in the same tab, in a comfortable intuitive organization. We obviously hope to be able to try the feature as soon as possible and we will keep you updated on all the news!