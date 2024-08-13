Meta is about to radically transform the way we interact with the messaging app, thanks to a series of updates that will make communication even more personalized and secure. WhatsApp is in fact working on a new feature that will allow users to display their personalized avatars in the chat information screen. This update, reported by WaBetaInfowill offer a more personal touch to conversations, allowing users to display their avatars alongside their profile photos.

Avatars on WhatsApp are personalized digital representations that can be used as stickers or profile pictures.. Users can already create unique avatars by customizing them with different hairstyle options, skin tones, clothing and accessories. With this update, WhatsApp aims to make these avatars even more expressive and adaptable to individual preferences, offering further customization options.

But that’s not all. WhatsApp is also working on another update that will concern the account verification system. Soon, the traditional green badge used for verified channels and companies will be replaced by a blue badgesimilar to the one already present on Facebook and Instagram. The goal is to make the authenticity of verified accounts more evident, helping users distinguish real profiles from potentially fraudulent ones. Whatsapp has recently announced that it has reached the 100 million active users in the United States alone.