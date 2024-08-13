Weather forecast, after August 15th the storms arrive

The African anticyclone is still raging over Italy, but the situation could change after mid-August with the arrival of thunderstorms: this is what the weather forecast reveals.

In fact, until Thursday, August 15, the sky will be mostly clear with the African heat and the mugginess that will continue to rage across much of Italy.

The situation, however, could start to change as early as Friday 16th with the first showers occurring in the morning in Sardinia and then affecting the North and the Apennine mountains in the late afternoon.

Irregular cloudiness expected for Saturday 17, while the real turning point will be from Sunday 18 August when the instability will be more widespread in the Central North with showers and thunderstorms more widespread and locally strong in the afternoon. The showers will bring a clear decrease in temperatures starting especially from the Central North.

And next week? We are obviously far from an autumnal climate. Therefore, the days of next week should see the return of the sun without, however, the African heat that has gripped Italy for about a month now with extreme temperatures and tropical nights.

The arrival of the anticyclone over Italy, therefore, should give us more summer days but without the record values ​​reached in recent weeks.