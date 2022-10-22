Y WhatsApp keep testing new features. It seems that the Meta app has started testing a new tool that will allow its millions of users to create custom avatars.

In recent months, the instant messaging application most used in the world has put the batteries in the deployment of new features that meet the needs of its billions of users internationally.

Now, the specialized site WABetaInfo has announced that it discovered a new feature in the latest Beta version of the WhatsApp app that would allow you to create custom avatars.

The above, despite the fact that it would be a novelty in the instant messaging platform, has already been implemented in other social networks and Meta apps, such as Facebook, Messenger and Instagram.

This, due to the interest that the CEO of the company has, mark zuckerbergdue to the development of the metaverse, which is why the company has been introducing the possibility for Internet users to use avatars in three dimensions (3D).

It was at the end of last June of the current year when WABetaInfo announced that the team behind the application was testing the creation of avatars in WhatsApp, through an alternative conglomerate of Memoji/Birmojithat is, custom avatars with human faces.

Meanwhile, this same specialized site recently made it public knowledge that this tool can be used in stickers. In addition, he explained that the platform would have the ability to automatically create a repertoire of personalized avatars so that Internet users can share them through individual or group conversations. Also, the animation can be put profile picture on account.

At the moment, only users who have the beta version for Android 2.22.23.9 they can enjoy the possibility of creating their own avatars, an option that is available in the “Settings” section.

We recommend you read:

So far, it is unknown when this functionality will be implemented in the accounts of all users of the Android operating system, as well as no information if it will reach users of Android. iPhone.