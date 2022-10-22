





The president and candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), was interviewed this Friday, 21, at an event promoted by Estadão, Eldorado Radio and a pool of companies (SBT, CNN, Veja, Terra and Rádio Nova Brasil).

During the interview, Bolsonaro said that he had “to bow to Parliament” after the creation of the secret budget, institutionalized during his administration. According to the current Chief Executive, “the budget is not secret, the name of parliamentarians is secret”.

The president stated that he would like to have control of the budget separate for the control of parliamentarians and that the decision, despite not having been created by the Executive, was discussed with members of the government such as the former minister of the Civil House Luiz Eduardo Ramos and the minister of Economics Paulo Guedes.

Held in the SBT studio, the meeting replaces a debate that would take place between Bolsonaro and former president Luiz Inácio da Silva (PT), who declined the invitation. See how the interview went:

Measures to combat fake news

Responding to a question by journalist Clarissa Oliveira, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) took a stand against measures to combat fake news. “For my part, zero creation of laws in this sense. Who would be the censor of what is or is not fake news? I understand that the best control of the media is to let the media free, for the population to decide,” he argued.

Budget vs campaign promises

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was asked by Terra portal journalist Tatiana Farah how he will fulfill campaign promises that are not included in next year’s Budget.

The chief executive defended that “the legislature makes the budget, not a presidential decree”. According to him, criticism about cuts in resources for social programs such as Popular Pharmacy would be unfounded because the budget law is not yet defined. Bolsonaro argued that Parliament will seek alternatives and used as an example the PEC of kindnesses and Emergency Aid approved in Congress as proof that “nothing is definitive” in the budget.

military ministers

the reporter of Estadão Marcelo Godoy questioned the president about the more than 6,000 soldiers in the government and about the administrative reform proposal.

The subject was the theme of the series Estadão schedule in a report on the swelling of the Brazilian state. One of the main obstacles is to face public corporatism to promote a cut of expenses that, above all, do not harm even more the quality and quantity of the services offered to the citizen.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said he called people who were aligned with him. “I had six or seven military ministers. I called people who were aligned with me. If it’s another candidate, I’d put people in line with them. So much so that the other government plunged into corruption, ours was different”. he said.

Bolsonaro defended that his administration cut the “bloat” of the public machine, that he improved the management of state-owned companies and that he only applied for “essential” posts, such as the Federal Police and the Federal Highway Police.

According to the Chief Executive, he does not intend to change the stability of current public servants, but that he can discuss the situation for future ones.

amazon

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was questioned by journalist Márcio Gomes about his proposals to combat deforestation in the Legal Amazon.

The Agenda Estadão series dealt with the topic by detailing how healthy agribusiness increases the harvest with the application of new technologies, and not by expanding agricultural frontiers. The report showed that agriculture can continue to be the engine of the country’s progress and the force for the preservation of the Amazon.

According to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the Legal Amazon is “84% preserved” and deforestation rates during his administration are lower than in previous governments. “Today, two thirds of our land is preserved, it is in the same way as Pedro Álvares Cabral arrived in Brazil. With land regulation, we would put an end to this, ”he said during the Sabbath.

The Chief Executive argued that the budget is “stuck” and that, even so, he promoted operations such as “Guardians of the Biome”, in addition to defending the proposal for land regularization, without clarifying the conditions for the distribution of land. “France stopped criticizing us, it burned for two months. Germany has gone back to using dirty energy, meaning without energy nobody goes anywhere everybody,” he said.

Re-election

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was asked by the journalist of radio Nova Brasil, Diego Amorim, if he intends to mobilize Congress to pass an amendment that ends the possibility of reelection in Brazil. During the 2018 elections, the Chief Executive said he was in favor of the proposal, but, after being elected, he made no moves to approve the project.

Bolsonaro replied that he changed his mind about reelection because, in his opinion, the right would not have the profile to win the election in 2022. “What made me change my mind: we didn’t have a name or profile similar to mine. We would be handing over Brazil to the PDT, PT or PSB, it would be a left turn”. he said.

On the possibility of resuming the proposal if reelected, Bolsonaro said that, if there is a consensus in Congress, he “would not say no” to the proposal. According to him, suggesting a law that does not allow the institute of reelection in Brazil would be “moving a wasp nest” and could create difficulties for the Chief Executive to negotiate with parliament. Therefore, he argued that he would only defend the proposal if there is a broad majority in the Chamber.

“Obviously, if part of Parliament accepts a proposal like this, we understand that five years without reelection would be very welcome. Some talk of reducing the size of the Chamber. I can’t touch a wasp nest. That would have to come almost as a consensus,” she said. “If the parliament comes to an agreement, I have no reason to say no, because I intend to hand over the government, if re-elected, to a profile similar to mine.”

Brazil aid next year

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was asked what his plans are to keep the value of Auxílio Brasil at R$600 in 2023, if he is re-elected.

series report Estadão schedule showed that Brazil has never spent so much and served so many families with direct income transfers from the government to the poorest as it is now. But the country faces the obstacle of doing more and better with the money to fight poverty and hunger in the country, while public policies to alleviate the problem tend to result in dependence, which in the long run only makes things worse.

Bolsonaro defended in his response the proposal of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, that the taxation of profits and dividends would bring enough resources to finance Auxílio Brasil in 2023, but he was not sure if it will be in fact effective. He was asked how he would maintain the benefit since there is no resource provided for in next year’s Budget.

“I trust Paulo Guedes, and he has found an alternative to everything he promises,” he said. “With the taxation of profits and dividends, it will be enough to supply that part. If it is not possible, we will certainly, together with Parliament, do the same to extend this benefit next year.”

The president also attacked the amount previously distributed by Bolsa Família, created during the PT administration.

Minimum wage

Journalist Clarissa Oliveira questioned President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) about the payment of the minimum wage during his administration and the proposal to de-index the increase in inflation. Bolsonaro countered that the proposal would be fake news. “I doubt that a single parliamentarian would vote to de-index, we need three-fifths of parliamentarians to change the Constitution,” he said.

Regarding the minimum wage, which has not increased in real terms for the last four years, the Chief Executive argued that “we need to take into account that we had a pandemic, in which we spent R$ 720 billion in 2020, within fiscal responsibility”. According to the president, if he had not resorted to a salary freeze for public servants and budget cuts, no increase would have been possible.

Bolsonaro on policies for racial equality: ‘Example drags much more than the force of a law’

Asked about policies for racial equality, President Jair Bolsonaro said he “seeks to treat everyone the same”. He used the example of a situation in which, according to him, he would have been honored by the Army for saving the life of a “black soldier”. According to him, if he were racist, he would have let his colleague drown. Bolsonaro also defended that his government has reduced the rate of violence against the black and LGBT population. “Often, a simple example carries much more than the power of a force of law,” he said.

secret budget

The subject was the subject of the Agenda Estadão series. A report on governability showed that coalition presidentialism has been transfigured in Brazil into a “collision” or “cooptation” presidentialism. In both cases, governability suffers, either from the paralyzing shock, or from the excessive transfer of power and spending without discretion and control to Congress.

President Jair Bolsonaro acknowledged that he wanted to have more control over the Budget. “For my part, I would like to, but I have to give in to the budget. I wish this feature was in my hands. But the decision is not mine,” he stated.

The reelection candidate argued that he had his veto overturned. as showed the Estadão, the first attempt to make the secret budget viable was actually by Congress and Bolsonaro vetoed it. The president, however, withdrew from his own veto soon after and sent the text that created the secret budget for analysis by parliamentarians, in December 2019. The project is signed by Bolsonaro and the explanatory memorandum that justifies it is signed by General Ramos.

ministers

Journalist Carlos Nascimento began the interview by questioning reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro about what his policy on the economy will be if elected and which state-owned companies he intends to privatize. The journalist also asked whether Minister Paulo Guedes should remain at the head of the Ministry of Economy for the next four years. In response, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that ministers from all portfolios should remain in their positions in an eventual second government. “Paulo Guedes continues, as do all the ministers, unless they wanted to leave for some reason, they will all remain. Bolsonaro defended his government’s economic policies, and minimized economic impacts in the country, claiming that the pandemic and the war in Ukraine were circumvented by federal management.

freedom of the press

Responding to a question by journalist Márcio Gomes about the impeachment of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticized the decisions of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) in relation to the Jovem Pan broadcaster. “The concern should be about the [ex-presidente] Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. I never took any measure of force against any reporter in Brazil, trying to demonetize the page of anyone, even when harmed, I did not seek to reach what is the soul of democracy, which is freedom of the press”, said the chief executive. .

The journalist’s question referred to the position of current vice president Hamilton Mourão (Republicans), elected senator for Rio Grande do Sul, who said he intended to discuss the impeachment of STF ministers next year. Pontes asked if Bolsonaro intends to approve impeachment movements if re-elected. “I have already filed a request for impeachment against Alexandre de Moraes, but the Senate has not approved it. We now have a more center-right senate, but I have no intention of calling for impeachment. [novamente] and I have no intention of increasing ministers,” Bolsonaro replied.

Lula’s absence

Upon arriving for an interview with Estadão and the pool of press vehicles, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for reelection, criticized the absence “on the other side”. Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) refused the debate, alleging an agenda incompatibility. “If the left doesn’t rely on lies, what do they have to present?” asks Bolsonaro.

Security was reinforced, with two searches before entering the enclosure for the press conference with the president and at least ten police teams, including vehicles and motorcyclists.







