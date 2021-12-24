WhatsApp users have been warned of thousands of websites disguised as the popular chat app in an attempt to steal login details.

Cyber ​​thieves are trying a new tactic to gain access to WhatsApp accounts, a threat that all users should be aware of. The Facebook-owned company says it has discovered more than 39,000 websites trying to steal user details through fake login pages.

And it is not only “WhatsApp” that fell into the scam, with the thieves also trying to press the details of the “Facebook”, “Messenger” and “Instagram” account as well. New phishing attacks attract victims to websites that appear to be run by a trusted party.

However, they are all fake, and the site’s content is designed to convince the victim to enter sensitive information, such as a password or email address. Facebook is deeply concerned about this latest wave of data theft sites and has now filed a lawsuit to try to stop cyber-thieves in their tracks.

In a message posted on its blog, Facebook said: “Today, we filed a federal lawsuit in a California court to block phishing attacks designed to trick people into sharing their login credentials on fake Facebook, Messenger and Facebook login pages.” Instagram and WhatsApp. Phishing is a major threat to millions of internet users. This lawsuit is another step in our ongoing efforts to protect people’s safety and privacy, send a clear message to those trying to misuse our platform, and increase accountability for those who misuse technology.”

And if you receive an email, text, or WhatsApp message asking you to log into any of your Facebook-owned accounts via a website, the advice is simple: don’t enter any details unless you’re 100% sure it’s from a source Official.

And Facebook says that all emails about your account always come from fb.com, facebook.com, or facebookmail.com. You can always visit facebook.com or open the Facebook app to check important messages from the company.

If you receive a suspicious email or message claiming to be from Facebook, WhatsApp or Instagram, do not click on any links or attachments.

It’s also a good idea not to respond to messages that ask for your password, Social Security number, or credit card information. And if you think you’ve mistakenly entered your username or password in a strange link, someone else may be able to log into your account by “rt”.

Facebook offers this advice if you think your account is at risk:

• If you are able to log into your account, learn how to secure your account by resetting your password and logging out of any devices you don’t own.

• If you can’t access your account and your username or password isn’t working, learn how to recover your account.

• If you want to know if anything strange has happened to your account, learn how to review recent activity and check recent emails sent by Facebook.