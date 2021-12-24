According to the study, the results of which were published in the scientific journal “Science”, the adoption of a diet rich in fiber, can improve the response to a certain type of treatment in people with skin cancer.

A diet that focuses on vegetables, beans, nuts and whole grains enhances the effectiveness of immunotherapy, a form of cancer treatment that directs the body’s immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells, researchers at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston said.

The study authors pointed out that the importance of foods rich in fiber lies in strengthening the gut microbiome, which is the group of bacteria in the digestive system that plays a key role in improving the body’s ability to convert food into energy, and helps the immune system fight dangerous viruses and other pathogens.

The study showed that participants who consumed at least 20 grams of fiber per day through food were twice as likely to respond well to immunotherapy, compared to others who did not get such an amount, according to the UPI news agency.

A previous study in mice revealed that both dietary fiber and probiotics lead to changes in the microbiome, and that anti-tumor immunity is weakened in mice on a low-fiber diet containing probiotics.

It is worth noting that probiotics are plant fibers that stimulate the growth of beneficial bacteria in the intestine.