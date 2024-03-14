If you want to know the location of one of your WhatsApp contactsBelow we share a detailed guide on how to achieve this, but don't worry, everything here is legal, so it is even a trick that can help you provide a little more security for the people you love.

First of all, let's make it clear that this function is not specific to the WhatsApp messaging appbut there are alternative methods that allow us to obtain approximate information about where a user is.

The application multi-platform instant messaging, makes it easy for users to send text messages, voice messages, images, videos and documents, as well as make voice and video calls, both in mobile devices like in computers.

However, you probably didn't know that if your contact uses WhatsApp, you can know where they are. Now we stop imagining scenarios where we could use this trick of the technology and we focus on the step by step to achieve it. It is through the IP address of your WhatsApp contact's device.

WhatsApp: How to know the location of a contact? Photo: SPECIAL

How can you track location from WhatsApp?

Access WhatsApp Web: Log in to WhatsApp from your web browser and open the chat window of the person you want to track to get their IP address.

Optimize performance: Close all applications on your device, except the web browser where you have WhatsApp Web open, to ensure optimal performance during the process.

Open the task manager: Here comes the good thing, press Ctrl + Alt + Del keys to open the task manager, make sure there are no processes that may interfere with the crawling process.

Access the command prompt: Use the Win + R key combination to open the launcher and type “cmd” in the field. Press Enter to open the command prompt.

Run the command: At the command prompt, type the command “netstat -an” and press Enter. This will show you a list of active connections along with the IP addresses. Take note of the IP address corresponding to WhatsApp.

Check the location: Use the online service https://www.geolocation.com/es to track the approximate location associated with the IP address you have obtained. Go to the link provided and type the IP address to get location information.

With this effective guide you will be able to access valuable information about the location of a contact on WhatsApp using their IP address. However, it is important to keep a few considerations in mind before attempting this:

– It is essential that the device of the contact you want to track is a smartphone with iOS or Android. Without this requirement, the process will not be possible.

– Internet connection is crucial to carry out location tracking effectively. Make sure the target device is connected to the network.

– Before proceeding, verify that the location function is activated on the contact's device. It is important to obtain your consent, as you will be asked to activate this feature.

WhatsApp, is an instant messaging platform that was launched in 2009 by Jan Koum and Brian Acton. In 2014, it was acquired by Facebook Inc. Now Goal for approximately $19 billion. With more than millions of active users around the world, WhatsApp has become one of the most used messaging applications.

Offers a wide range of functions, such as text and voice messaging, voice and video calls, sharing images, videos, documents and locations, as well as statuses similar to stories on other platforms. In addition, WhatsApp implements end-to-end encryption in all communications, guaranteeing the privacy of messages.