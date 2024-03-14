Middle East | President Abbas' economic advisor was appointed as the Palestinian Prime Minister

Mohammed Mustafa, who was appointed Prime Minister, has also worked in several management positions at the World Bank.

Palestinians president Mahmoud Abbas has appointed its financial advisor Mohammed Mustafa as prime minister of the Palestinian Authority, reported the Palestinian news agency Wafa on Thursday.

Served as Prime Minister of the Palestinians Mohammad Shtayyeh submitted his government's resignation request to President Abbas at the end of February.

“The next phase and its challenges require new administrative and political actions that take into account the new realities of Gaza,” Shtayyeh justified the resignation.

Mustafa is now tasked with forming a new government for the Palestinian Authority, which has limited powers in parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Among the Palestinian territories, the Gaza Strip is controlled by the extremist organization Hamas.

Hamas according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, Israel has killed more than 31,300 Palestinians in Gaza, most of whom have been women and children.

Israel began its crackdown on Gaza after Hamas fighters launched an attack on Israel in early October. According to Israel, about 1,160 people were killed in the attack.

Violence has also flared up in the West Bank since October. According to the local health ministry, Israeli soldiers and residents of illegal Israeli settlements have killed at least 430 Palestinians in the West Bank since Israel began its attack on Gaza in early October.

The United States and other countries have called for a reformed Palestinian Authority to take over all Palestinian territories after the end of the war.